menu
Local News 9.9.2016 10:25 am

Hunt wary of “hungry” CT City

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Gavin Hunt during the Bidvest Wits media open day at Sturrock Park. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Gavin Hunt during the Bidvest Wits media open day at Sturrock Park. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Gavin Hunt is well aware his team is under intense pressure from the media to do well after beating Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates this season.

Having beaten Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in their opening games of the season, Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says he will be under no illusions that they will have it easy when they host a newly-assembled side Cape Town City in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

Wits registered a 2-1 victory over Amakhosi in the league and went on to beat the Buccaneers by the same scoreline which saw them book a spot in the last-four of the MTN8.

“If you thought we had two difficult games last week, I think this game will be harder,” said Hunt. “I think this team has a lot to prove, they are a very hungry team if you watched their last two games.

“They have great desire. And they have done very well in the transfer market and they have some good, experienced players. So we are under no illusions how the game will play out over the two legs.

“These are always difficult games, because everyone is expecting good results, especially after the last two games, but believe you me this is a good and well organised team of Eric Tinkler’s.”

Wits reach the Wafa Wafa semis for the second time in a row, having reached this phase last season, only to be knocked out by eventual winners Ajax Cape Town after playing to a 1-1 draw in the Mother City and losing 1-0 at home. And now, heading into this clash, Hunt believes it doesn’t really matter where you play the first leg.

“Home or away first… we are not quite sure, we thought it was a good thing to play away first last year, but Ajax went on to win the cup. We won’t change the approach at home, so I think we need to play the way we have been playing. Not cautiously, but playing football the way it should be played and not thinking about the result from the first whistle.”

Going into this game, Hunt is well aware his team is under intense pressure from the media to do well after beating Chiefs and Pirates, but they won’t get ahead of themselves because of those results.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Watch: Khune macking a woman on TV!
Phakaaathi

Watch: Khune macking a woman on TV!

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.