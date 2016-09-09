Hunt wary of “hungry” CT City

Having beaten Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in their opening games of the season, Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says he will be under no illusions that they will have it easy when they host a newly-assembled side Cape Town City in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

Wits registered a 2-1 victory over Amakhosi in the league and went on to beat the Buccaneers by the same scoreline which saw them book a spot in the last-four of the MTN8.

“If you thought we had two difficult games last week, I think this game will be harder,” said Hunt. “I think this team has a lot to prove, they are a very hungry team if you watched their last two games.

“They have great desire. And they have done very well in the transfer market and they have some good, experienced players. So we are under no illusions how the game will play out over the two legs.

“These are always difficult games, because everyone is expecting good results, especially after the last two games, but believe you me this is a good and well organised team of Eric Tinkler’s.”

Wits reach the Wafa Wafa semis for the second time in a row, having reached this phase last season, only to be knocked out by eventual winners Ajax Cape Town after playing to a 1-1 draw in the Mother City and losing 1-0 at home. And now, heading into this clash, Hunt believes it doesn’t really matter where you play the first leg.

“Home or away first… we are not quite sure, we thought it was a good thing to play away first last year, but Ajax went on to win the cup. We won’t change the approach at home, so I think we need to play the way we have been playing. Not cautiously, but playing football the way it should be played and not thinking about the result from the first whistle.”

Going into this game, Hunt is well aware his team is under intense pressure from the media to do well after beating Chiefs and Pirates, but they won’t get ahead of themselves because of those results.