Chippa to keep the ball against Downs

Known for keeping possession and passing the ball around, Malesela insists they will continue playing the way they have been playing.

“We will not change our style,” Malesela was quoted on the club’s website. “It is important for us to keep the ball on the ground. These fields (pointing on the ground) were made flat on that purpose. If I had my way the ball will never leave the ground.”

“We off course have to switch play and due to that you have to hit a long one. However we always want to keep the ball on the ground this is a big part on our style of play.”

Going into this clash, the Chilli Boys coach knows the threat Downs possess in their attacks and says it is vital for his players to concentrate for the entire game.

“It is important that we focus for the entire 90 minutes and beyond. We are playing at home and we must keep things tight at the back.”

“We do not have any injuries. Everyone if fit for this game no player wants to nurse an injury ahead of a semi-final game,” he added.