AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert

AKA may not have campaigned for the African National Congress (ANC) for the money, but the rapper is not prepared to be as selfless for the Thank You SABC Concert at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

According to TMG Entertainment, fans will unfortunately not be dancing along to All Eyes On Me and Kwesta’s Ngud, as the two have pulled out of the show because they have apparently not received payment.

AKA’s manager told the website they were only waiting for payment and that should there be any changes, the Baddest hitmaker would inform his fans on Twitter. He had not done so by the time of publishing.

Jack Parow has reportedly confirmed he has not received payment and has also pulled out of the concert.

While there have not been any other reports of nonpayment, Riky Rick is reportedly unlikely to perform at the concert because of scheduling conflicts.

However, according to the report, poet Mzwakhe Mbuli, who is spearheading the concert, said he was unaware of any payment issues. He told the website nothing had changed and that all artists who were on the bill would be performing.

The lineup for the concert includes Don Laka, Black Coffee, Doc Shebeleza, Mafikizolo, Rebecca Malope, Kwesta and Emtee, to name a few.

The public broadcaster announced this week that it welcomed the concert initiated by artists, who were proud of the SABC’s initiative to support local music. This comes after changes were made by the public broadcaster to play 90% local music across its radio stations, with a specific focus on kwaito, jazz, reggae and gospel.

The concert has received criticism from the Democratic Alliance (DA), labelling the move as “absurd and diametrically at odds with sound financial management”.

In a statement, the DA has called on Communications Minister Faith Muthambi to end this “wasteful expenditure” at the “expense of quality programming” by making sure this “ludicrous” concert does not go ahead.

