Khabonina to join ‘Uzalo’

Tshepiso Makhele
The soapie brings the heat with new cast members.

Uzalo is set to continue its dominance as South Africa’s most popular TV drama with the introduction of new cast members this summer. Khabonina Qubeka, Ernest Msibi and Siphesihle Cele will be adding their magic to the KwaMashu-based drama.

Ernest Msibi who is famously known for his roles as the villainous Chester on Yizo Yizo and as Vuvu on Zone 14 will start appearing on the TV show very soon this month. Ernest’s character will be coming to cause an unusual unrest in KwaMashu, as he reminds someone of a past they would rather forget.

Dancer, singer and actress, the electrifying Khabonina Qubeka joins Uzalo as Nokuthula, an alluring but dangerous cougar who shakes up the life of a troubled young boy. Khabonina’s first Uzalo on-screen appearance will be on Monday, October 24.

ALSO READ >> Boity joins ‘High Rollers’

And finally, in keeping with their commitment to being a platform for new talent, Uzalo will be introducing Sphesihle Cele to South African viewing audiences. An industry newcomer, Sphesihle, will play GC’s (Khaya Dladla) love interest.  He joins the drama in October as well.

Uzalo plays from Monday to Wednesday at 8.30pm on SABC1 for compelling storylines that portray the dynamics of the close-knit KZN township community.

