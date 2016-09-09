Fire burns stored oil, buildings, eight cars in Kempton Park

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) on Friday said firefighters battled “humongous flames” from burning stored oil, buildings and eight cars, at corner of Diesel and Industrie roads in Isando, Kempton Park.

DEMS said in a statement that it was alerted to the fire at about 11.30pm on Thursday.

“The initial response teams was from Kempton Park Fire Station. After scene assessment, backup was immediately summoned because of the magnitude of the incident and the risk involved,” said DEMS spokesperson William Ntladi.

“Massive amount of oil stored in 210-litre capacity metal drums, eight light motor vehicles which were parked in the premises and the warehouse had a working fire which was already spreading to the neighbouring factory.”

He said the GUD Holdings factory caught fire at about 11.30pm and fire spread to ACTOM (PTY) LTD, causing extensive damage to buildings belonging to both companies.

“Backup was summoned from other local fire stations. Primrose, Tembisa, Boksburg and Commercia, all responded … seven fire engines and 38 firefighters worked as a unit to extinguish the blaze,” said Ntladi.

“Apparently the fire started from the oil warehouse and spread to the rest of other sections. Neighbouring companies had to be temporarily shut down for safety reasons. After hours of intense battle, the fire was ultimately contained and extinguished.”

Ntladi said there were no casualties reported and fire brigade officials and the police were investigating the cause of the blaze.

