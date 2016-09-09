menu
National 9.9.2016 12:09 pm

Fire burns stored oil, buildings, eight cars in Kempton Park

ANA
A massive fire burnt oil, factory buildings and eight vehicles, at corner of Diesel and Industrie roads Isando, Kempton Park. PIC. Supplied by DEMS

A massive fire burnt oil, factory buildings and eight vehicles, at corner of Diesel and Industrie roads Isando, Kempton Park. PIC. Supplied by DEMS

Apparently, the fire started from an oil warehouse and spread to other buildings.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) on Friday said firefighters battled “humongous flames” from burning stored oil, buildings and eight cars, at corner of Diesel and Industrie roads in Isando, Kempton Park.

DEMS said in a statement that it was alerted to the fire at about 11.30pm on Thursday.

“The initial response teams was from Kempton Park Fire Station. After scene assessment, backup was immediately summoned because of the magnitude of the incident and the risk involved,” said DEMS spokesperson William Ntladi.

“Massive amount of oil stored in 210-litre capacity metal drums, eight light motor vehicles which were parked in the premises and the warehouse had a working fire which was already spreading to the neighbouring factory.”

He said the GUD Holdings factory caught fire at about 11.30pm and fire spread to ACTOM (PTY) LTD, causing extensive damage to buildings belonging to both companies.

“Backup was summoned from other local fire stations. Primrose, Tembisa, Boksburg and Commercia, all responded … seven fire engines and 38 firefighters worked as a unit to extinguish the blaze,” said Ntladi.

“Apparently the fire started from the oil warehouse and spread to the rest of other sections. Neighbouring companies had to be temporarily shut down for safety reasons. After hours of intense battle, the fire was ultimately contained and extinguished.”

Ntladi said there were no casualties reported and fire brigade officials and the police were investigating the cause of the blaze.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Pics: Kyalami Grand Prix Cirtuit has never looked this good 9.9.2016
Protect yourself and your bike this summer 9.9.2016
Four suspects in CPT court for rape, murder of young woman 9.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert
Celebrities

AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa
National

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

readers' choice

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa
National

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went
National

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went

Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption
National

Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption

Jozini municipal manager ‘runs away’
National

Jozini municipal manager ‘runs away’

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.