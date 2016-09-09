Klate on the hunt for silverware

The Clever Boys will square off again the new kids Cape Town City on Saturday evening in the first leg of the two-legged MTN8 semi-final tie.

Klate believes the team’s ambition will help them overpower City on their quest to win their first trophy since the 2009/10 season when they won the Nedbank Cup.

“If you’re at a club and there’s no pressure to win anything, you’re at a wrong club then you’re playing for top eight,” said Klate.

“I’ve always been in teams that want to compete for trophies, you know, I go out and compete and the rest of the guys want that.

“It doesn’t matter who you sign or bring in, we are an ambitious team, and we want to win things.

”Very ambitious, like I’m saying to you that if I say we are going there and not win anything, it doesn’t make any sense.

“We’re like just there to make the numbers, no we are not like that. I think we will go in and try to win each and every game.”