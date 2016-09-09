Pics: Kyalami Grand Prix Cirtuit has never looked this good

Since the commencement of extensive refurbishments and upgrades to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in May 2015, the facility has seen a dramatic transformation.

The new 4.522km Grand Prix circuit has been certified by the Federation International de l’Automobile (FIA) as a Grade 2 race track, conforming to stringent international safety and quality standards. Kyalami is the only current motor racing facility on the African continent to have been bestowed with such prestigious accreditation.

In his track report, FIA Formula One Safety Delegate Charlie Whiting wrote: “The track looked amazing and the attention to detail during the total refurbishment is second to none. I therefore have no hesitation in recommending that a Grade 2 circuit license is issued for the track.”

The new Kyalami International Convention Centre and pits complex is also complete. This multifunctional venue serves as a hub for the entire facility.

In keeping with the revived legacy for Kyalami, various areas within this expansive building have been named after legendary racing drivers, all of whom enjoyed racing great success at Kyalami. The 2,770 square-metre area, connected to the upper parking via a new bridge, with its large, flexible exhibition space will be known as the Jody Scheckter Paddock Club.

On the first floor, two boardrooms bear the names of Jacky Ickx and Dave Charlton. Four adjacent conference rooms have been named after Sir Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell (CBE), Alain Prost and Niki Lauda, respectively.

The new 2,100 square-metre covered roof terrace on the third floor is named after local racing legend and regular motorsport competitor Sarel van der Merwe.

The additional launch area on the ground floor, designed to accommodate vehicle activations with direct access to the pit lane, has been named after John Love.

The 18,000 square-metre Dynamic Driver Training area, covered with low-friction asphalt, is now fully functional. Powerful irrigation systems afford ‘wet condition’ training in a safe and controlled environment. The 1.1 km Dynamic Handling Circuit is also complete, featuring irrigation on the lower portion of the circuit, for equally challenging driver training simulation.

Kyalami stands proud as the preferred destination for a wide variety of public as well as private events, in the growing metropolis between Johannesburg and Pretoria.

While Kyalami has successfully hosted many events during the building phases, the first race meeting under the banner ‘Motorsport Festival’ will be hosted from the 21st until the 23rd of October this year. For more information and tickets, visit www.kyalamigrandprixcircuit.com.