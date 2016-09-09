Ea Lla Koto coach content in Bethlehem

The French international Lavagne joined Ea Lla Koto in June after Italian coach Giovanni Solinas left the Bethlehem based-outfit in May.

“My stay in Bethlehem has been good so far,” he told Free State Stars’ official website. “The town is quiet and a bit smaller than what I’m used to, but it’s a nice place to be, with beautiful views.

“Free State Stars is a good club with a familiar ambiance, the staff and the players can work well together to prepare for the season ahead. We have all the facilities at hand, to work and improve the skill and performance levels of the current squad.”

The French coach says he is also content with the current crop of players at the club and is positive of having a good season.

“The current squad is good and I’m happy with it. We’ve recruited some good foreign players at the end of August and, along with some of the former players of Ea Lla Koto, I think we have built a strong team that will be competitive,” he added.

“The first target of the current squad is to secure safety and pick up the necessary points needed to secure our status in the top flight. Once we achieve that, I hope we can compete to reach the top eight of the Premiership.”

After losing their first league game to Chippa United, Lavagne will be looking to get his first win at the club in the Free State derby against Bloemfontein Celtic next Wednesday at Charles Mopeli Stadium.