menu
Local News 9.9.2016 11:57 am

Ea Lla Koto coach content in Bethlehem

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Free State Stars new players

Free State Stars new players

The two weeks international break has given Free State Stars coach Denis Lavagne a clear perspective on his new home and says he is enjoying his stay at the club.

The French international Lavagne joined Ea Lla Koto in June after Italian coach Giovanni Solinas left the Bethlehem based-outfit in May.

“My stay in Bethlehem has been good so far,” he told Free State Stars’ official website. “The town is quiet and a bit smaller than what I’m used to, but it’s a nice place to be, with beautiful views.

“Free State Stars is a good club with a familiar ambiance, the staff and the players can work well together to prepare for the season ahead. We have all the facilities at hand, to work and improve the skill and performance levels of the current squad.”

The French coach says he is also content with the current crop of players at the club and is positive of having a good season.

“The current squad is good and I’m happy with it. We’ve recruited some good foreign players at the end of August and, along with some of the former players of Ea Lla Koto, I think we have built a strong team that will be competitive,” he added.

“The first target of the current squad is to secure safety and pick up the necessary points needed to secure our status in the top flight. Once we achieve that, I hope we can compete to reach the top eight of the Premiership.”

After losing their first league game to Chippa United, Lavagne will be looking to get his first win at the club in the Free State derby against Bloemfontein Celtic next Wednesday at Charles Mopeli Stadium.

Related Stories
Klate on the hunt for silverware 9.9.2016
No takers for SA’s Serero 9.9.2016
Dikwena MDC coach has big dreams 7.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Watch: Khune macking a woman on TV!
Phakaaathi

Watch: Khune macking a woman on TV!

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.