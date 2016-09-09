Arendse expects carpet football from Chippa

The towering defender believes he won’t have to use his aerial skill in their MTN 8 semi-final clash against Chippa as he expects them to keep possession and past the ball around.

Dan Malesela’s side are known for playing enterprising football.

“I think this is going to be one of those games where concentration and anticipation will come into play in a big way with a lot of the football being played on the ground,” Arendse told Kickoff.

“Surely tactics will come to play but at the end of the day it’s a matter of who takes their chances the most. They have been scoring goals so we need to switch defensively.

“They like to play on the ball on the ground and so that means there will be less balls in the air from them. It is going to be exciting. I expect a passing game from Chippa because under coach Dan they like to pass the ball around with combination passes.

“It is going to be a tactical game where one slip can cost you and one goal can win the game. On our side we are ready.”