menu
Motoring News 9.9.2016 12:53 pm

The new model BMW said would never happen?

Ntsako Mthethwa
.

.

Isenberg also went on to say that ‘There will not be an M2 convertible.’

Seems like the advice “never say never” continues to ring true – remember last year February when BMW M2’s chief engineer, Frank Isenberg, told Australia’s CarAdvice that “convertibles are not for racetracks, they’re for cruising”, in reference to the possibility of a BMW M2 convertible?

Spy-Shots of Cars

.

Isenberg also went on to say, “There will not be an M2 convertible. We need to keep it as purist as we did the 1 Series M Coupe.” Now, according to Autoblog.nl, Isenberg and crew have apparently had a change of heart. Autoblog.nl claims the images you’re looking at are the M2 convertible, which has yet to be announced.

592374

.

It is surprising since now, because Isenberg also specifically pointed out the M235i convertible as the go-to drop top for those wanting nice performance and cruising fun.

Yes, getting the roof off the M2 isn’t a problem for engineers, but since we have the M235i convertible in our market we’re not convinced there’s even a market for the M2 Convertible.

592375

.

BMW Blog reports that it reached out to its own sources at BMW, who have unequivocally denied any plans for an open-top based on the popular M2 Coupe.

We still don’t know if Isenberg was telling the truth or the folks at BMW simply changed their minds – we just have to wait for the Paris or Geneva shows to see it … perhaps.

Related Stories
Pics: Kyalami Grand Prix Cirtuit has never looked this good 9.9.2016
Fire burns stored oil, buildings, eight cars in Kempton Park 9.9.2016
Protect yourself and your bike this summer 9.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert
Celebrities

AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa
National

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

readers' choice

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa
National

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went
National

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went

Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption
National

Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption

Jozini municipal manager ‘runs away’
National

Jozini municipal manager ‘runs away’

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.