Exploding canisters alarm Durban residents

Residents in the Bluff area of Durban were alarmed this morning when exploding canisters were heard coming from the bushes along Garcin Place and were followed by plumes of black smoke, Southlands Sun reports.

Shortly after 10am this morning, September 9, multiple explosions were heard in the vicinity of the cricket grounds.

These were caused by the explosion of canisters at an illegal dwelling as the Land Invasion Unit worked to clear the bushes.

The unit, accompanied by Ward 66 councillor JP Prinsloo and the Bluff Alliance’s Andy Rossell, were operating in the area to clear the bush land of illegal dwellings.

The operation is ongoing, and they are moving in a southerly direction.

– Caxton News Service