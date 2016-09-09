The ANC’s ‘CR17’ and ‘Premier League’ factions explained

If you’ve been following the news, you might have come across “CR17” and “Premier League” being mentioned in the same sentence as the ANC.

You could be forgiven for thinking that this has somehow got to do with soccer. You’ll also be forgiven if this image comes to mind:

The so-called Premier League is actually an apparent pro-Zuma camp led by the premiers (get it?) of North West, Mpumalanga and Free State. They are said to be in favour of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma becoming the next leader of the ANC.

The CR17 group is in favour of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa (hence the CR) being elected the boss of the ANC during the party’s planned elective conference in 2017 (hence the 17).

The group is made up mostly of senior Limpopo leaders, including provincial treasurer Danny Msiza, former provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane and deputy chairperson Jerry Ndou.

Fun fact about the CR17 group: they used to call themselves Boko Haram. They clearly understood that name was going to be bad for business and went with the newer, ‘hipper’ name.

Republished from Connect