Take two of hot Gymkhana action at Tarlton

The BMW Car Club of Gauteng vowed at their previous gymkhana at Tarlton in June that a second showing was on the cards this year due to the popularity of the event.

And now it’s time for part two of the Bridgestone Speed and Sound Tarlton Tar Gymkhana to be staged this Sunday. The BMW Car Club of Gauteng will, once again, host this adrenalin-filled event that brings together fast, exotic cars and their super talented drivers.

The track is set up using hundreds of cones, making up sharp corners and proper sweeps leading onto a long straight to the finish line. The aim is to get from the start to the finish as quickly as possible without knocking over any cones.

Many a skilled driver has attempted to break the one minute barrier, and only a few have ever succeeded. But this time, there will be a twist in how the event will be run, and this will remain a surprise and only be revealed on the day.

The day is open to owners of all other makes of cars, including race cars. And as a result, you always see the likes of some seriously quick Porsches, Subarus, Lamborghinis, Nissan GT-Rs and Lotuses, and other spectacular machines taking on the BMWs.

The day will get started bright and early, with driver registration starting at 7am, followed by a driver’s briefing at 8am. The course will be explained to all the drivers and, thereafter, they will be given a chance to drive the course once slowly in a convoy, then the racing will begin.

Each car will get three timed runs, with each of them counting toward an average time calculated at the end of the day.

The fastest average time for the day will be crowned the winner in his or her class. Trophies will be awarded to those drivers who finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in each class at prize giving, which will take place in the afternoon at around 5pm.

The driver entry fee is R395 for BMW Car Club members and R495 to nonmembers. Each driver who wishes to take part must have a valid Motor Sport South Africa (MSA) License. But if they do not have one, then one can be purchased on the day at a further cost of R350.

Helmets, long sleeve shirts and long pants with closed shoes are a must, and helmets can be hired on the day for R100.

Spectators do not pay a cover charge, so come and support this event, as well as see some great cars and talented drivers in action.