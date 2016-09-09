EFF Gauteng mourns passing of two ‘fighters’

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng on Friday said it was mourning the death of two of its members – one of them a former Robben Island prisoner Nkosi Molala, from Tshwane – and activist Maria Mampa, from Tembisa.

“The EFF in Gauteng mourns the sad loss of two of our fallen activists. We send our deep condolences to their families, neighbours, larger community, friends, as well as to the broader membership in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni,” EFF Gauteng acting chairperson Mandisa Mashego said in a statement.

Mashego said Molala, who passed away in hospital after a long illness on Sunday ahead of his 66th birthday‚ was a member of the EFF in Ward 72 Atteridgeville since inception.

Among his accolades, Molala was the former president of the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo), previously the chief executive of the South African National Council for the Blind and the founding president of the Black Consciousness Party (BCP).

“He committed his life to the struggle for the attainment of economic freedom for the dejected black millions in South Africa, and the EFF salutes his contribution to the life of the organisation,” Mashego said.

Molala will be buried on Sunday.

Mashego said Mampa, who passed away last Friday, was instrumental in mass mobilisation and recruitment for the EFF in Tembisa as early as 2013.

“She was a founding member and first Convenor of EFF Ward 12, Phomolong-Ekurhuleni. She also diligently served the EFF as a sub-regional member in the Northern Sub region of Ekurhuleni, Tembisa,” Mashego said.

“Her passion for education and development was underscored by her community service as an elected deputy chairperson of the School Governing Body (SGB) of Phomolong Secondary School – a school with a 100% matric pass rate.”

Mampa will be buried on Saturday in Tembisa.

Mashego said the EFF remained in mourning and “expresses its heartfelt sorrow for all their loved ones”.

– African News Agency (ANA)