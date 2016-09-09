menu
National 9.9.2016 02:16 pm

No DNA, fingerprints done yet in Pelser murder case

Roelien Vorster
Marthinus Pelser at his first court appearance. Photo: Riaan van Zyl

Marthinus Pelser at his first court appearance. Photo: Riaan van Zyl

The State believes it has a strong case against the accused.

The case against 23-year-old father Marthinus Pelser, who was arrested in connection with the death of his six-month-old baby son, in Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court has been postponed today.

The presiding magistrate said DNA tests have not been done on the blood found on the wall, and fingerprints have not been taken from the broken mirror, Roodepoort Record reported.

According to the investigating officer who testified, granting bail to Pelser would put his life in danger.

ALSO READ: ‘Killer dad’ Pelser allegedly visits Facebook from jail

He said he believed the State had a very strong case against the accused, and said it was inhumane to run away when your child is injured.

The magistrate said he could see the community was upset because the court was packed.

A petition against Pelser’s bail has gathered 712 signatures.

READ MORE: Baby Pelser petition gathers momentum

When Pelser’s legal representative took over the cross-examination, he said the injuries the baby had sustained have not been proved, as the autopsy report has not been handed in.

The case was postponed to September 16.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Pelser’s family maintains his innocence, case postponed 31.8.2016
‘Killer dad’ trial postponed for postmortem results 28.7.2016
‘Killer dad’ Pelser back in court 28.7.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

The ANC’s ‘CR17’ and ‘Premier League’ factions explained
National

The ANC’s ‘CR17’ and ‘Premier League’ factions explained

AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert
Celebrities

AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa
National

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

readers' choice

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa
National

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went
National

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went

Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption
National

Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption

Jozini municipal manager ‘runs away’
National

Jozini municipal manager ‘runs away’

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.