No DNA, fingerprints done yet in Pelser murder case

The case against 23-year-old father Marthinus Pelser, who was arrested in connection with the death of his six-month-old baby son, in Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court has been postponed today.

The presiding magistrate said DNA tests have not been done on the blood found on the wall, and fingerprints have not been taken from the broken mirror, Roodepoort Record reported.

According to the investigating officer who testified, granting bail to Pelser would put his life in danger.

He said he believed the State had a very strong case against the accused, and said it was inhumane to run away when your child is injured.

The magistrate said he could see the community was upset because the court was packed.

A petition against Pelser’s bail has gathered 712 signatures.

When Pelser’s legal representative took over the cross-examination, he said the injuries the baby had sustained have not been proved, as the autopsy report has not been handed in.

The case was postponed to September 16.

