Father sentenced to 18 years for raping his daughter

Durban police on Friday confirmed that the Pinetown Regional Court has convicted and sentenced a father to an effective 18 years behind bars for raping his biological daughter.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the 44-year-old man was convicted and sentenced on Monday.

The incident occurred in 2013 when the victim was seven years old at KwaBhontshisi Informal Settlement, in Wyebank, near Pinetown.

“She was playing with her friends when her father called her into the house where he raped her. She then reported the incident to her mother and her aunt,” Zwane said.

“A case of rape was opened at Pinetown Police Station, and the docket was transferred to Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation that led to the arrest of the accused.”

Zwane said the man made several court appearances before he was convicted and sentenced.

– African News Agency (ANA)