menu
National 9.9.2016 02:11 pm

Pikitup fires managing director Amanda Nair

ANA
PIKITUP MD, Amanda Nair during PIKITUP's launch of the Eco Rangers during the first day of the Joburg Waste Summit held at the Sandton Convention Center, Sandton, 15 May 2013. The Eco Rangers are a programme that has five fictional characters each with a unique personality linked to a green theme. www.ecorangers.co.za Picture: Neil McCartney

PIKITUP MD, Amanda Nair during PIKITUP's launch of the Eco Rangers during the first day of the Joburg Waste Summit held at the Sandton Convention Center, Sandton, 15 May 2013. The Eco Rangers are a programme that has five fictional characters each with a unique personality linked to a green theme. www.ecorangers.co.za Picture: Neil McCartney

She has been fired following an investigation into allegations of corruption levelled against her.

Johannesburg waste-management company Pikitup on Friday fired its controversial managing director Amanda Nair with immediate effect following the findings of an independent forensic investigation into allegations of recruitment, remuneration and procurement irregularities against her.

“The Board of Pikitup has decided that it is in the best interest of the company, a wholly owned entity of the City of Johannesburg, its shareholder, employees and the residents of the City of Johannesburg to end the relationship of employment with [Nair] with immediate effect,” Pikitup said in a statement.

“The Board has consulted with and received support for its decisions over the period from the former and then the current political leadership of the City in their capacity as shareholder.”

Nair went on “special leave” in April following a unprotected five-week strike by Pikitup workers affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) after the union accused her of impropriety and corruption.

The allegations against Nair were also reported to the Public Protector and an investigation into more possible irregularities was under way.

The independent forensic investigation into these allegations was completed by SM Xulu and Qhubeka Forensic Services in June.

On Friday the Pikitup board said it was of the view the relationship of trust with Nair had broken down irreversibly.

“In addition to the facts and evidence related to procurement and disclosure, the forensic investigation and the misconduct enquiry, correspondence with Ms Nair has become increasingly vexatious, politicised and hostile to the former and current leadership of the Board and the City,” Pikitup said.

“In a similar vein, it is clear that Nair would have considerable difficulty in creating a relationship of trust with organised labour, and providing the leadership necessary to create harmonious workplace relations, a reasonable expectation of an MD in any company.”

Pikitup said the board had taken action against Nair for violation of her duties as an accounting officer in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act and had issued her with a letter of demand to recover acting allowances and remuneration in excess of upper limits paid to employees without due authorisation.

“We have also reserved the right to recover any further amounts which may be uncovered, including any amounts that may arise from the recommendations by the Public Protector. Legal action in the civil courts will be instituted against Ms Nair in terms of section 176 (2) of the Municipal Finance Management Act to recover the losses suffered by Pikitup if need be,” Pikitup said.

“The amount that is being claimed by Pikitup will be held in a trust account pending the resolution of the claim.”

Speaking to ANA over the phone, Pikitup spokesperson Jacky Mashapu dismissed allegations that Nair’s dismissal was a decision taken by the Democratic Alliance, which took over the administration of Johannesburg from the African National Congress, after the August 3 Local Government Elections.

“The decision was a consultative process between the former and current leadership of the City,” Mashapu said.

“The Joburg Water managing director [Lungile Dlamini] will continue acting in the position until a permanent MD is found.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Mashaba gets stuck in 6.9.2016
EFF warns Mashaba to drop his Pikitup plans 31.8.2016
Cosatu vows to halt Mashaba’s Pikitup plans 30.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

The ANC’s ‘CR17’ and ‘Premier League’ factions explained
National

The ANC’s ‘CR17’ and ‘Premier League’ factions explained

AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert
Celebrities

AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa
National

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

readers' choice

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa
National

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went
National

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went

Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption
National

Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption

Jozini municipal manager ‘runs away’
National

Jozini municipal manager ‘runs away’

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.