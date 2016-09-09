‘Sausage Party’ is filled with puns and jokes

I remember the first time I watched South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut. The film’s cartoonish poster meant my mom didn’t think twice before buying me a ticket – it looked very kid-friendly after all.

My girthy size meant no questions asked when my ticket got torn. Then I was ushered into a cinema to watch a movie I was definitely too young to see. The experience was an important one. From laying the foundation for my love of gallows humour and allowing me to explore adult content in a non-threatening way, the film is still one of my favourites.

When I heard about the release of Sausage Party, a movie labelled this year’s South Park, I couldn’t help but get excited. In the end, it exceeded my expectations. The story takes place in a supermarket where some food and other store items view humans as gods that will take them to the next heavenly realm. When a sausage named Frank (voiced by Seth Rogen) and his girlfriend Brenda (voiced by Kirsten Wigg) finally get selected to go to the great beyond, their journey comes to an unexpected halt when they fall from the shopping cart with a few other supermarket items (including a douche called Douche – hilariously, and sadistically, voiced by Nick Kroll).

The fallen heroes embark on a journey back to their shopping aisles but instead uncover what their afterlife entails. Instead of a script riddled with social commentary, the film focuses on the silliness of the whole premise, and that’s what makes it funny. Nothing is taken too seriously, but everything is clever.

The film is filled with double entendres, puns and jokes. The Pixar quality of the animation just adds to the hilarity of the film. Seeing these characters drop four-letter words and talk about sex is the same as seeing Nemo do drugs or Wall-E watching porn.

Watch trailer: