Rosettenville residents burn down ‘drug den’

Rosettenville residents in Johannesburg have burnt down an alleged drug house on Haig Street amid the drug awareness campaign on Friday.

It is believed that after the big march against drugs, the drug dealers were worried, and residents burned the notorious drug den and brothel, Southern Courier reported.

The sex workers were apparently angry because they had lost their stuff.

Thought it is not clear who burned the house, one of the sex workers said it was good they burned the house because if it were not burnt, the police would have found illegal substances and arrested them all.

The march took place in the Turffontein, Kenilworth and Rosettenville areas in Wards 124 and 56.

– Caxton News Service