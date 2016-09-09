menu
Four jailed for copper theft

Tshegofatso Ngobeni
The men were charged with stealing cables worth about R100 000.

Four men have received 10 years of jail time each for stealing copper cables at a municipal building in the city centre, Centurion Rekord reports.

The four was convicted in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court last month for the crime committed in April last year.

Thokozana Khumalo, 29, Andrew Malesa, 25, and Thabang Leso, 28, were sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment each, while their accomplice Sipho Molefe, 47, was given 15 years.

Pretoria Central police spokesperson sergeant Ann Poortman said the men were arrested and charged with stealing cables worth about R100 000.

READ MORE:Pretoria scrapyard dealer caught with stolen Telkom cables

She applauded Detective Warrant Officer Maime Makaleng for bringing the culprits to book.

“This crime secured a very good conviction,” Poortman said.

She said she hoped this would send a strong message to other lawbreakers.

“We are sending a strong message to criminals who continue to commit such crimes that they will be put behind bars,” she said.

– Caxton News Service

