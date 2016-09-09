Word of advice from Riky Rick

Rikhado ‘Riky Rick’ Makhado was left totally moved after entertainment channel BET (DStv channel 129) revealed its definitive list of 2016’s top 20 South African movers and shakers, The BET A-List, where hosts Nandi Madida and Ayanda Thabethe revealed at the Arcadia Ballroom, The Westcliff, in Johannesburg, that Riky Rick was the BET A-List Most Stylish Musician.

The Boss Zonke hitmaker then went on social media to share a few heartfelt words. “All that matters is how you view yourself … You are the only person who can truly visualise your goals and journey. If you let other people’s opinion hold more weight than your own then you have lost the game of life already,” he wrote on instagram. “Be fearless in the face of judgment. Be the person you are because of you. Trust yourself … As long as you see it and really believe the vision, everything will come to life for you,” he continued.

Makhado went on to advise his followers against the spirit of fear. “Live limitless. No fear. If you must have fear, then fear God and God only. Pray for the best, but be prepared for the worst.” He continued to urge people to remind themselves of how far they’ve come. “Plan for how far you want to go. I pray it’s very far, but let’s be more concerned with whether you are headed in the right direction for now,” he jotted down.

A few days back the musician shared how his life hasn’t been smooth sailing, explaining that he had a few challenges along the way. “My life has been filled with ups and downs. One thing I’ve learnt is that the bad times will always be followed by an opportunity to turn things around. God never leaves you in the dark. You will always get a chance to come up. Always. All you gotta do is recognise it,” he indicated.

Makhado is one of the artists set to perform at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) ‘Thank You SABC Music Concert’ by South African Artists, which takes place at Orlando Stadium at 10am until late.