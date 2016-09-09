Caster is in love and wants the world to know

Gold medallist Caster Semenya is probably happier now than she has been in a while. She just came straight from the Rio Olympic Games with a medal and R500 000 prize money. On Thursday last week, she won the overall season title in the women’s 800m event at the Diamond League series final in Zurich and pocketed R1.3 million in prize money.

Tonight, she will make her international debut in the 400m in Brussels.

But in Caster’s case, it’s not just the success and money that seem to keep her going. Caster is very much taken and wants the world to know her bae got her back! Perhaps Violet Raseboya is one of the many reasons Caster keeps rising above the negativity the world throws at her.

Caster on Twitter showed us why she’s in love.

When you know she got your back.. 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/fZLM74jvLw — Caster Semenya (@caster800m) September 4, 2016

We can’t blame her for crushing these records with so much love around her.