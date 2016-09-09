Onyango looking to inspire Sundowns  

Onyango helped his country qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations competition for the first time in 38-years, following a 1-0 win over Comoros in Kampala this past weekend in their final match to qualify for the continental showpiece.

“After winning a couple of trophies with Mamelodi Sundowns and helping my nation qualify for the Nations Cup after 38 years, it is a great achievement for me, but it doesn’t stop me from winning because I know the moment I get a chance to win the Champions League as well… it will be a great honour,” said Onyango.

“I am now looking forward to the next step which is the Champions League and also the MTN8,” Onyango continued.

“We have been knocked out at the quarterfinal stage on a couple of occasions, now we are in the semi-finals and we have a chance to play in the final.

“It is up to us [as players] to step up and win these trophies. If we win these trophies we have won everything at Sundowns, for me, it is a crucial period and the guys must really focus on the next few games,” Onyango concluded.

After playing Chippa in the first leg of the MTN8 on Sunday, Sundowns will face Zesco United in the Caf Champions League semi-finals next week.