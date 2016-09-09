menu
Local News 9.9.2016 03:51 pm

Dolly, Ngcongca doubtful for Chippa clash

Phakaaathi Reporter
Keagan Dolly of Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Keagan Dolly and Anele Ngcongca are doubtful ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ MTN8 semi-final match against Chippa United.

Mamelodi Sundowns prepare for Sunday’s MTN8 semifinal first leg clash against Chippa United with the news that star midfielder Keagan Dolly and defender Anele Ngcongca are doubtful for this clash.

According to a statement posted on the club’s official website, Dolly has come down with tonsillitis, while Ngcongca is still recovering from the knee injury suffered at training on Wednesday.

“Well-travelled Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca will go for an MRI scan after injuring his knee at training. Keagan Dolly on the other has come down with tonsillitis and has been excused from training,” read the statement.

“There’s more worries at the back for the PSL defending champions as Muzi Mashaba, Siyanda Zwane and Ricardo Nascimento have the team of doctors working round the clock.”

“Nascimento is recovering, while Mashaba will be sidelined, both by groin related injuries. Siyanda Zwane has flu.”

Sundowns and Chippa are set to meet at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

