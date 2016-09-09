menu
Malema insulted Zuma, says ANC man who wishes him dead

Citizen reporter
Screenshot of Thabang Shozi's ANC banner.

Thabang Shozi has accused the EFF leader’s defenders of having double standards.

Member of the ANC Thabang Shozi on Friday faced condemnation for wishing that EFF leader Julius Malema was the one who died in a car accident in 2002.

“I wish you died instead of him,” Shozi said to Malema’s tweet in which he commemorated the death of former leader of the SA Students’ Congress (Sasco) Siphiwe Zuma. Zuma died three days after being involved in a car crash in 2002. Malema was a passenger in the car, but survived the crash.

Zuma succumbed to his injuries and died only a few weeks after being elected Sasco president. He was laid to rest at the Roypoint Cemetery in KwaZulu-Natal.

“14 years ago we got involved in a car accident and he passed away 3 days later, we will always remember u Cde Siphiwe,” tweeted the EFF leader. Shozi then responded by “wishing” that Malema could have died instead of Zuma.

After being condemned by many for his “cruel” words, Shozi said his accusers had double standards. He said that when Malema insulted President Jacob Zuma, people applauded him, but they did not do the same when Malema was insulted.

“People are so dumb. If their so-called CIC is insulting and say all these nasty things to d president they laugh. But now they say I’m cruel [sic all]”.

The accident occurred while Malema was still a member of the ANC Youth League. He was expelled from the ANC for allegedly bringing the party into disrepute.

In 2013, then arts and culture minister Paul Mashatile started Youth Day celebrations by laying a wreath at Zuma’s grave, saying: “Today is an important day in South Africa, where we remember heroes such as Siphiwe who fought in the struggle.”

 

