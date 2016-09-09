menu
National 9.9.2016 04:19 pm

Mine workers protest half-naked in Centurion

Rorisang Kgosana
Employees of DIRO mine near the town of Kathu, protest on the balcony of their company offices at Tugela House, 9 September 2016, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Employees of DIRO mine near the town of Kathu, protest on the balcony of their company offices at Tugela House, 9 September 2016, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The angry workers had travelled from Kuruman to Centurion to demand answers.

A group of mine workers stripped in a protest to demand their pay from a mining company in Centurion on Friday.

The group have gathered on the company’s office balcony in their bras and exposed upper bodies every day since Tuesday.

According to protester Lesego Seleke, the workers were last paid by the company, Diro Resource Minerals, in April.

The angry workers had travelled from Kuruman to Centurion to demand answers, Seleke said.

“We hired a taxi and used two private cars to come all the way here. Our cars are repossessed, our children are no longer going to school because we haven’t been paid. We want answers, but the directors are nowhere to be seen,” he told The Citizen.

Employees of DIRO mine near the town of Kathu, protest on the balcony of their company offices at Tugela House, 9 September 2016, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Employees of DIRO mine near the town of Kathu, protest on the balcony of their company offices at Tugela House, 9 September 2016, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles

He said the workers had been sleeping on the office floor since Tuesday.

“We haven’t bathed nor eaten. We are only going back to the Northern Cape after they have paid us.”

He alleged the company was experiencing a business rescue and that the directors “fled” on Tuesday upon their arrival.

Diro Resource Minerals directors and management did not respond for comment.

Police continued to monitor the scene but could not provide further details.

