menu
National 9.9.2016 04:44 pm

ANCYL says Tshwane ex-leaders can’t flee Solly’s charges

Rorisang Kgosana
Lesego Makhubela the Chairpeerson of the ANC youth leauge Tshwane region, during a press briefing at the Burgers Park Hotel, 9 September 2016, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Lesego Makhubela the Chairpeerson of the ANC youth leauge Tshwane region, during a press briefing at the Burgers Park Hotel, 9 September 2016, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The ANC’s young guns have said they want former city manager Jason Ngobeni to face the music and try to clear his name.

The ANC Youth League Greater Tshwane region has called for former city manager Jason Ngobeni to come forward with answers following charges of corruption laid by Mayor Solly Msimanga against three former high-ranking council officials.

Chairperson Lesego Makhubela addressed the media at the Burgers Park Hotel in Pretoria on Friday regarding the corruption charges opened at the Brooklyn Police Station earlier this week.

He said it was strange that Ngobeni resigned before his contract had expired.

READ MORE: Mayors Trollip, Msimanga eradicate massive ‘corruption’

“Jason Ngobeni must be pursued. He resigned before his contract expired. What is he running away from? He must answer some things brought forward, as we don’t want to associate the ANC with dodgy dealings,” he said.

Ngobeni announced at the inaugural council meeting of the new term two weeks ago that he would be resigning.

He had just presided over the swearing-in ceremony of speaker, chief whip and councillors before the inauguration of Msimanga.

Ngobeni, believed to have been the highest-paid public official in the country, had said he resigned before his contract ended to give the new administration enough time to look for a city manager.

Related Stories
Hands off our logo, all you protesters, says Cosatu 7.9.2016
SA led by a ‘tokoloshe and thief’ – Shivambu 6.9.2016
Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’ 4.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

The ANC’s ‘CR17’ and ‘Premier League’ factions explained
National

The ANC’s ‘CR17’ and ‘Premier League’ factions explained

AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert
Celebrities

AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa
National

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

readers' choice

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa
National

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went
National

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went

Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption
National

Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption

Jozini municipal manager ‘runs away’
National

Jozini municipal manager ‘runs away’

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.