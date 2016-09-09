menu
Local News 9.9.2016 05:02 pm

Mashaba pin points Bafana’s problems

Phakaaathi Reporter
Shakes Mashaba, coach of South Africa. ©Muzi Ntombela/Backpagepix

Shakes Mashaba, coach of South Africa. ©Muzi Ntombela/Backpagepix

Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba has identified the national team’s poor conversion rate as the only stumbling block in qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Mashaba failed to lead the South African men’s team to the 2017 Afcon in Gabon.

Bafana finished third in their qualifying group after registering two wins away from home and a shocking loss to Mauritania in their opening game.

Mashaba’s future in double as Safa’s technical committee is set to go over a report detailing Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for next year’s Afcon on Saturday.

“In all the games that we played – indicate one‚ tell me which game‚ except the one in Mauritania‚ that we played badly in?” Mashaba told Africanfootball.

“We are happy to say that we need to work on something. But we are happy with the boys’ performance – there is just nothing that we need to worry about except the scoring of goals.

“We qualified for the 2015 Nations Cup when we were only two months old in the team.

“We raised false hopes and people thought we had arrived.

“Not having qualified [for 2017] was not our wish. Unfortunately it didn’t go well. With time we will make sure that we qualify,”Mashaba concluded.

Related Stories
Onyango looking to inspire Sundowns   9.9.2016
Arendse expects carpet football from Chippa 9.9.2016
Ea Lla Koto coach content in Bethlehem 9.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Watch: Khune macking a woman on TV!
Phakaaathi

Watch: Khune macking a woman on TV!

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

Mpisane family still eyeing Stars’ Premiership status
Phakaaathi

Mpisane family still eyeing Stars’ Premiership status

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.