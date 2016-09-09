Mashaba pin points Bafana’s problems

Mashaba failed to lead the South African men’s team to the 2017 Afcon in Gabon.

Bafana finished third in their qualifying group after registering two wins away from home and a shocking loss to Mauritania in their opening game.

Mashaba’s future in double as Safa’s technical committee is set to go over a report detailing Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for next year’s Afcon on Saturday.

“In all the games that we played – indicate one‚ tell me which game‚ except the one in Mauritania‚ that we played badly in?” Mashaba told Africanfootball.

“We are happy to say that we need to work on something. But we are happy with the boys’ performance – there is just nothing that we need to worry about except the scoring of goals.

“We qualified for the 2015 Nations Cup when we were only two months old in the team.

“We raised false hopes and people thought we had arrived.

“Not having qualified [for 2017] was not our wish. Unfortunately it didn’t go well. With time we will make sure that we qualify,”Mashaba concluded.