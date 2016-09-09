menu
National 9.9.2016 06:17 pm

Kebby Maphatsoe says ‘young MK soldiers’ aren’t the real deal

Thapelo Lekabe
Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association chairman Kebby Maphatsoe is seen at a news conference in Johannesburg on Monday, 8 September 2014 where he was speaking about Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. "If advocate Thuli Madonsela feels more powerful and above the Constitution, she should tell the country who her handlers are," he said. Madonsela has come under attack from the ANC and some alliance structures ever since sending a letter to President Jacob Zuma last month asking him for details of when he would respond to recommendations in her report on the upgrades at his home at Nkandla, in KwaZulu-Natal."It is clear she wants the head of the president, she's no longer playing the ball, she's playing the person," Maphatsoe said on Monday."She thinks she is God," he said.He claimed Madonsela was running a parallel government and called on her to come to her senses and do the right thing. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association chairman Kebby Maphatsoe is seen at a news conference in Johannesburg on Monday, 8 September 2014 where he was speaking about Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. "If advocate Thuli Madonsela feels more powerful and above the Constitution, she should tell the country who her handlers are," he said. Madonsela has come under attack from the ANC and some alliance structures ever since sending a letter to President Jacob Zuma last month asking him for details of when he would respond to recommendations in her report on the upgrades at his home at Nkandla, in KwaZulu-Natal."It is clear she wants the head of the president, she's no longer playing the ball, she's playing the person," Maphatsoe said on Monday."She thinks she is God," he said.He claimed Madonsela was running a parallel government and called on her to come to her senses and do the right thing. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

Maphatsoe has defended the military wing’s composition of membership and disputes allegations they are a militia.

The chairperson of the ANC‘s former armed wing – the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) – Kebby Maphatsoe, has sought to clarify the muddle over the apparently youthful membership of the organisation that became apparent during Monday’s protest by the #OccupyLuthuliHouse faction, which MKMVA opposed.

At the intense protest, which saw brawls breaking out between opposing ANC groups, images of men who looked a bit young in camouflage uniform, protecting the party’s Joburg headquarters, baffled social media users.

The MKMVA members called the occupy campaign organisers “hooligans” for their demand that the ANC hold a consultative conference to look into its problems and the immediate resignation of President Jacob Zuma and the party’s entire national executive committee.

Speaking to SAfm’s #ForumAt8 on Thursday, Maphatsoe defended the soldiers from accusations that they were some sort of illegal militia and that they had prevented ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe from receiving the protesters’ memorandum.

“…You know there are people who wore uniform similar to ours; like musicians, you sometimes see them wearing camouflage, so on that day there were some members of the youth league who were wearing similar. It’s not an MK uniform because we could account for our members.” he said.

Maphatsoe‚ who also serves in national government as deputy to Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, dismissed the public ridicule around the veterans, saying their members’ minimum age ranged from 38 to 39.

He said the composition of their membership was about 30 000 according to the MKMVA’s certified register.

“The last generation of MKMVA … when we were preparing for integration into a new South African National Defence force (SANDF) … so most of the people who came out at that time were the people…so those are the youngest and the last generation of MKMVA.”

He said the league’s mandate was to be active on matters related to its mother body and to protect it from people threatening its revolution.

“One of its objectives it is to integrate some of our structures in the African National Congress and also to participate in the political life of the ANC, but also to promote the interest of its members; to voice their collective opinion on matters that pertain to their self-development,” he said.

He also denied MKMVA members had rebelled against Mantashe and prevented him from addressing the disgruntled ANC group.

“I was there. I am the one who picked [up Mantashe] from the office and the comrades were doing a guard of honour. There was never a point where MKMVA tried to stop [Mantashe] from accepting the memorandum.”

LISTEN: Kebby Maphatsoe addresses ‘young MK soldiers’ debacle

Related Stories
Malema insulted Zuma, says ANC man who wishes him dead 9.9.2016
ANC, where anything goes except accountability 9.9.2016
ANC ‘sells’ Tshwane land for R100 ‘to destabilise DA’ 9.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

The ANC’s ‘CR17’ and ‘Premier League’ factions explained
National

The ANC’s ‘CR17’ and ‘Premier League’ factions explained

AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert
Celebrities

AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert

‘I wish Malema died’ instead of Siphiwe Zuma
National

‘I wish Malema died’ instead of Siphiwe Zuma

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa
National

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa

readers' choice

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa
National

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went
National

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

‘I wish Malema died’ instead of Siphiwe Zuma
National

‘I wish Malema died’ instead of Siphiwe Zuma

Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption
National

Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.