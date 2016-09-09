‘High chicken’ leads to dagga bust

A woman from Thubelitsha in the Free State was on Tuesday arrested after police found dagga valued at R1 664 in a chicken run at her house.

According to Daily Sun, residents say they saw a chicken standing on one leg in the middle of the road with its eyes closed.

Unfortunately the chicken ran back to its home before they could take out their phones to take videos of the chicken’s strange behaviour, one resident told the paper.

It was the chicken’s behaviour that led to residents calling the cops, who went straight to the chicken run and discovered dagga that reportedly weighed 1.6kg.

Though she claimed the house belonged to her sister who was in the Eastern Cape, the 44-year-old woman was arrested and was expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrates’ Court soon.

Police spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana reportedly confirmed the arrest and told the paper that the camera-shy chicken was found inside a shelter where the dagga was hidden.