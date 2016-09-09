menu
Currie Cup XV 9.9.2016

Live report: Golden Lions vs Western Province

Rudolph Jacobs
Rynhardt Elstadt. File picture: Gallo Images

Rynhardt Elstadt. File picture: Gallo Images

The Citizen brings you live updates from the match.

Flank Ryhnardt Elstadt and hooker Mike Willemse will both start for Western Province against the Golden Lions, at Ellis Park on Friday in their crunch Currie Cup encounter.

The Citizen reporter Rudolph Jacobs will be giving us live updates from the match in the Twitter widget below.


Elstadt returns after a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury, whilst Willemse has been recalled from the Eastern Province Kings (where he was on loan), following injuries to hookers Scarra Ntubeni, Chad Solomon and Martin Ferreira.

Jurie van Vuuren starts at blindside flank, which means that Kobus van Dyk shifts to No.8, with Jan de Klerk in the starting line-up at lock in place of the injured lock JD Schickerling.

There are no changes to the backline that featured in the win against the Sharks at Newlands, although there are two new forwards on the bench in the form of Jacques Vermeulen and Eital Bredenkamp.

Western Province: 15 Cheslin Kolbe, 14 Werner Kok, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Johnny Kotze, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Kobus van Dyk, 7 Jurie van Vuuren, 6 Rynhardt Elstadt, 5 Chris van Zyl (captain), 4 Jan de Klerk, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Mike Willemse, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Replacements: 16 Neil Rautenbach, 17 Alistair Vermaak, 18 JP Smith, 19 Jacques Vermeulen, 20 Eital Bredenkamp, 21 Dewaldt Duvenage, 22 Scott van Breda.

