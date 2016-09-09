menu
Sport 9.9.2016 06:56 pm

Sithole stuns Kawano to lead SA charge

Wesley Botton
Kevin Paul. Picture: Gallo Images

Kevin Paul. Picture: Gallo Images

Rio 2016 Paralympics wrap.

Lucas Sithole cruised into the second round of the quad singles division on Friday, romping to a straight-sets win in his opening match of the Rio Paralympics.

The SA wheelchair tennis star had no trouble defeating Japanese player Shota Kawano, racking up a 6-1 6-2 scoresheet in a contest that lasted just 52 minutes. Countryman Leon Els was knocked out in the opening round of the men’s singles competition, with Hungarian Roland Nemeth earning a 6-3 6-3 victory.

In the swimming pool, Emily Gray took fourth place in her 400m freestyle S9 heat in 4:58.10, qualifying sixth fastest for the final to be held in the early hours of Saturday morning (SA time).

Hendri Herbst finished fifth in his 100m backstroke S11 heat in 1:14.44, while Shireen Sapiro was seventh in her 50m freestyle S10 heat in 31.89, with both swimmers missing out on their respective finals.

Elsewhere in the early session on day two of the Games, at the rowing regatta, the SA mixed four LTA boat – Shannon Murray, Lucy Perold, Dylan Trollope and Dieter Rosslee – ended third in their first race in 3:30.04, progressing to the repechage on Saturday.

Sandra Khumalo finished fifth in her single sculls AS heat, also progressing to a repechage over the weekend.

Related Stories
April battles as Team SA closes out its campaign 21.8.2016
Paula Reto storms into medal contention 19.8.2016
No luck for Team SA in late session 18.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

‘High chicken’ leads to dagga bust
Eish!

‘High chicken’ leads to dagga bust

The ANC’s ‘CR17’ and ‘Premier League’ factions explained
National

The ANC’s ‘CR17’ and ‘Premier League’ factions explained

AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert
Celebrities

AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert

‘I wish Malema died’ instead of Siphiwe Zuma
National

‘I wish Malema died’ instead of Siphiwe Zuma

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

readers' choice

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa
National

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went
National

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

‘I wish Malema died’ instead of Siphiwe Zuma
National

‘I wish Malema died’ instead of Siphiwe Zuma

Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption
National

Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.