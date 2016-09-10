menu
National 10.9.2016 07:30 am

Partners must pull together – Cyril

Eric Naki
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: GCIS)



Ramaphosa said a well-functioning government should not be at war with itself.

Government is working on the problems in state organs, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address to Nedlac’s 21st annual summit yesterday.

Speaking at the summit in Boksburg, he said he recognised there was an impression that there was lack of coherence within government and that different state institutions were in open conflict with each other. The social partners in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) could not be expected to overcome their differences when state organs continued bickering, Ramaphosa added. “It is unfair to expect our social partners to achieve a stable labour environment when we appear to be unable to maintain a stable state.

“We cannot expect our social partners to overcome their differences when we in government cannot overcome our own,” he said.

A well-functioning government should not be at war with itself, he said, adding that differences should be resolved through dialogue and co-operation. “We must attend to our differences and pursue our shared interests. “And we must be prepared, each of us, to acknowledge our own shortcomings.

“As social partners, we need to recognise how our own actions may be undermining the collective effort to grow the economy. We are working to ensure all public entities, including stateowned companies, uphold the tenets of co-operative governance as required by our constitution.

“We are determined these events will not undermine the excellent work being done across government and should not derail the measures we’re developing together to grow the economy.”

– ericn@citizen.co.za

