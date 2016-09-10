menu
PICS: Bonang, Khanyi and Mmusi before the fame

Citizen reporter
Actress Khanyi Mbau during the Mabala Noise Entertainment press conference to announce signing of new artists on July 21, 2016 in Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Actress Khanyi Mbau during the Mabala Noise Entertainment press conference to announce signing of new artists on July 21, 2016 in Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Had politics not worked out for the DA leader, modelling would not have been such a bad idea.

Twitter and Instagram users have a saying that goes: “you’re not ugly, you’re just broke”, that they only use when they share old pictures of our celebs before we even knew who they were.

Well, it is that time of the year when people dig through their picture archives to find that one picture one would prefer to leave unseen, just so they can share it on social media for a good laugh.

ALSO READ >> He’s the love of my life, Bonang on AKA

On Friday night Unathi Mankayi jumped in on the trend and shared a picture of a 2004 Sunday Times magazine, with DA leader Mmusi Aloysias Maimane gracing the cover. Had politics not worked out for him, modelling would not have been such a bad idea.

Mankayi posted this picture on Instagram. Viva Aloysias!

Mmusi Maimane before the fame.

Mmusi Maimane before the fame.

Have you ever wondered what Khanyi Mbau and Bonang Matheba looked like before the fame? We’re glad the two’s families back home know where their daughters are. If not, they might as well have been reported missing and we wouldn’t know though they grace our TV screens every day. They look so different now.

Khanyi Mbau and Bonang Matheba.

Khanyi Mbau and Bonang Matheba.

And another one of Bonang

bonang before

