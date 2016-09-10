PICS: Bonang, Khanyi and Mmusi before the fame

Twitter and Instagram users have a saying that goes: “you’re not ugly, you’re just broke”, that they only use when they share old pictures of our celebs before we even knew who they were.

Well, it is that time of the year when people dig through their picture archives to find that one picture one would prefer to leave unseen, just so they can share it on social media for a good laugh.

ALSO READ >> He’s the love of my life, Bonang on AKA

On Friday night Unathi Mankayi jumped in on the trend and shared a picture of a 2004 Sunday Times magazine, with DA leader Mmusi Aloysias Maimane gracing the cover. Had politics not worked out for him, modelling would not have been such a bad idea.

Mankayi posted this picture on Instagram. Viva Aloysias!

Have you ever wondered what Khanyi Mbau and Bonang Matheba looked like before the fame? We’re glad the two’s families back home know where their daughters are. If not, they might as well have been reported missing and we wouldn’t know though they grace our TV screens every day. They look so different now.

And another one of Bonang