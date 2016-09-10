Fourie misses out on Paralympic medal

Fourie, the bronze medallist at the London Games four years ago, took fourth place in 11.11 seconds, missing out on a podium spot by 0.08.

British speedster Jonnie Peacock defended his title in 10.81.

In the women’s 100m T37 final, Liezel Gouws finished eighth in 14.84.

Elsewhere in the late session, Evans Maripa won his first-round clash in the men’s singles wheelchair tennis competition, beating Thailand’s Suthi Khlongrua 7-5 6-0 in just 48 minutes.

In the swimming pool, Emily Gray settled for seventh position in the women’s 400m freestyle S9 final in 3:59.18, more than 16 seconds behind Spanish winner Nuria Marques Soto.

Track cyclist Dane Wilson ended 17th in the men’s 1 000m C4-5 time trial, covering the distance in 1:10.957.