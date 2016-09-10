menu
Other sport 10.9.2016 08:38 am

Fourie misses out on Paralympic medal

Wesley Botton
Arnu Fourie of WP leads the 100m race during day 4 of The Nedbank National Championships for the Physically Disabled (Athletics) at LC de Villiers Stadium on March 26, 2013 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images

Arnu Fourie of WP leads the 100m race during day 4 of The Nedbank National Championships for the Physically Disabled (Athletics) at LC de Villiers Stadium on March 26, 2013 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images

Aiming for a return to the podium, sprinter Arnu Fourie was edged out on Saturday morning (SA time) in the men’s 100m T44 final, on day two of the Rio Paralympics.

Fourie, the bronze medallist at the London Games four years ago, took fourth place in 11.11 seconds, missing out on a podium spot by 0.08.

British speedster Jonnie Peacock defended his title in 10.81.

In the women’s 100m T37 final, Liezel Gouws finished eighth in 14.84.

Elsewhere in the late session, Evans Maripa won his first-round clash in the men’s singles wheelchair tennis competition, beating Thailand’s Suthi Khlongrua 7-5 6-0 in just 48 minutes.

In the swimming pool, Emily Gray settled for seventh position in the women’s 400m freestyle S9 final in 3:59.18, more than 16 seconds behind Spanish winner Nuria Marques Soto.

Track cyclist Dane Wilson ended 17th in the men’s 1 000m C4-5 time trial, covering the distance in 1:10.957.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PICS: Bonang, Khanyi and Mmusi before the fame
Celebrities

PICS: Bonang, Khanyi and Mmusi before the fame

Make goals ‘lumpy and meaningful’, says lifestyle coach Cohen
Glacier by Sanlam promo

Make goals ‘lumpy and meaningful’, says lifestyle coach Cohen

‘High chicken’ leads to dagga bust
Eish!

‘High chicken’ leads to dagga bust

The ANC’s ‘CR17’ and ‘Premier League’ factions explained
National

The ANC’s ‘CR17’ and ‘Premier League’ factions explained

AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert
Celebrities

AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert

readers' choice

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

‘I wish Malema died’ instead of Siphiwe Zuma
National

‘I wish Malema died’ instead of Siphiwe Zuma

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went
National

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa
National

EFF lays charges against Ramokgopa

Semenya responds to Audi sports car uproar
National

Semenya responds to Audi sports car uproar

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.