ANCYL: Msimanga ‘broke law’ with ‘rushed’ corruption charges

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga acted unlawfully and unprofessionally by “rushing” to police with findings of forensic reports alleging corruption relating to the refurbishments of the Pretoria City Hall as well as the official residence of the mayor, the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in Tshwane said on Friday.

“We are waiting for Solly Msimanga in council. He has actually broken the law. The crusader of moral righteousness himself has actually broken the law. Those reports are council commissioned and must be served back to council. Council is not whoever is leading,” ANCYL Tshwane regional chairman Lesego Makhubela told reporters.

Makhubela said it was council’s prerogative to initiate corrective action based on the findings of the forensic reports.

“It’s a tedious process and I don’t think a stooge can understand that. They (DA) has taken a wrong stooge who doesn’t understand how council works. He rushed to the Brooklyn Police Station, like someone in 100 metres (race), to open a case on a report that doesn’t belong to him. There is nothing we are hiding. He runs to the media to gain mileage,” said Makhubela.

He said Msimanga was using the forensic reports “to create media hype and feed into the white racist agenda that black people are inherently corrupt, incapable and inadequate to preside over any institution”.

Makhubela said the former ANC-led administration commissioned the forensic investigation following reports of corruption across the city.

“Those reports were to be served in council. The investigation took over a year. Those reports, though they are in his office, are not his. Those reports must be taken to council. It was an investigation which happened when members of the ANC in council called for a forensic investigation. Solly Msimanga cannot be the crusader today, tiptoeing in media houses and claiming to be an anti-corruption champion,” said Makhubela.

Msimanga, of the Democratic Alliance, this week laid charges against three high-ranking officials of the administration of former mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa at the Brooklyn Police Station on Wednesday, among them political office-bearers and an administrator.

The refurbishment of the City Hall and the official residence of the Tshwane mayor reportedly cost the municipality a combined R190 million and involved the same three officials, who served in the previous local government led by Ramokgopa.

They cannot be named because they are now suspects in a corruption case.

– African News Agency (ANA)