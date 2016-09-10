menu
Rugby 10.9.2016 11:45 am

Live report: Wallabies vs Springboks

Rudolph Jacobs
Eben Etzebeth of South Africa wins the line-out during The Castle Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia. Picture: Gallo Images



The Citizen brings you a live report of the Rugby Championship clash in Brisbane, Australia. Follow the tweets in the widget.

The Springboks will have to defy the odds if they want to beat Australia on Saturday in their Rugby Championship clash.

The Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane has a seating capacity of 52 500 and the Springboks’ record at this stadium is: Played 9, Won 2, Lost 7, Points for 172, Points against 239, Tries for 19, Tries against 24. The average score is 19-27.

Towering lock Etzebeth will become the 32nd Springbok to reach 50 Test matches, at the age of 24 years, nine months and 12 days, surpassing the record previously held by Pat Lambie (25y, 14d). Meanwhile, the big No 4 will also play in his 27th consecutive match for the Springboks.

In another noticeable milestone, loose head prop Tendai Mtawarira is set to play in his 81st Test match, thereby becoming the most capped prop in Springbok history, surpassing the record previously held by Os du Randt.

South Africa’s overall record against Australia in the Tri-Nations / Castle Lager Rugby Championship is: Played 43, Won 21, Lost 21, Drawn 1, Points for 964, Points against 951, Tries for 92, Tries against 94, Average score 22-22.

Match officials:

The match officials for this match are: Referee – Nigel Owens (Wales); Assistant referees – Wayne Barnes (England) and Pascal Gaüzère (France) with the TMO Ben Skeen (New Zealand).

It will be Owens’ 14th appearance as referee in Test matches involving South Africa. The Springboks lost five and won eight of the previous Tests when the Welshman was referee.

Kickoff: 12.05pm

