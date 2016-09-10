Was AKA’s ‘I’m single’ tweet just a publicity stunt?

AKA and Bonang Matheba went from being one of South Africa’s most controversial couples to being SA’s favourite couple in just a year.

Their relationship, though, has been riddled with controversy and doubt since they made it public.

But it seems AKA may like the controversy judging by a tweet he posted on Friday. The Baddest rapper took to Twitter to announce to the world that he was now single. And as procedure would have it, his post was retweeted several times and had people questioning his relationship status.

Although a few may have fell for what could be a stunt, many were suspicious of the sudden casual announcement of his “new” relationship status. It also doesn’t help that AKA has a habit of impulsively ranting and raving on Twitter, making his announcement even more unconvincing.

Plus the couple is still had “relationship goals” pictures on each other’s social media pages, which would be unlikely for a couple that has just broken up.

AKA has since deleted the tweet from his account and confirmed he’s not single and that he was just having a temper tantrum (insert rolling eyes emoji).

https://twitter.com/akaworldwide/status/774418545736314880

Twitter, as always, saw the funny side:

Bonang: I'm bored Aka: me too B: babe why don't you tweet "I'm single" re bone ba tlo reng A: you're so naughty yazi, I love you — Hunts With Hand Gun (@NjabsTheBaptist) September 9, 2016

"I'm single" is probably AKA's new song 🙄 — Sauce LaFlare 🏁 (@BabyDlanga) September 9, 2016

