menu
Celebrities 10.9.2016 11:06 am

Was AKA’s ‘I’m single’ tweet just a publicity stunt?

Connect contributor
AKA and Bonang. Picture: Twitter

AKA and Bonang. Picture: Twitter

The rapper appears to have had a hard time making up his mind about his relationship status with Bonang on Friday.

AKA and Bonang Matheba went from being one of South Africa’s most controversial couples to being SA’s favourite couple in just a year.

Their relationship, though, has been riddled with controversy and doubt since they made it public.

But it seems AKA may like the controversy judging by a tweet he posted on Friday. The Baddest rapper took to Twitter to announce to the world that he was now single. And as procedure would have it, his post was retweeted several times and had people questioning his relationship status.

aka tweet

.

Although a few may have fell for what could be a stunt, many were suspicious of the sudden casual announcement of his “new” relationship status. It also doesn’t help that AKA has a habit of impulsively ranting and raving on Twitter, making his announcement even more unconvincing.

Plus the couple is still had “relationship goals” pictures on each other’s social media pages, which would be unlikely for a couple that has just broken up.

AKA has since deleted the tweet from his account and confirmed he’s not single and that he was just having a temper tantrum (insert rolling eyes emoji).

https://twitter.com/akaworldwide/status/774418545736314880

Twitter, as always, saw the funny side:

Republished from Connect

Related Stories
LISTEN: AKA’s love song to Bonang 10.9.2016
AKA, Kwesta ditch Thank You SABC concert 9.9.2016
He’s the love of my life, Bonang on AKA 6.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Trevor Noah says SA condoms ‘sound like vuvuzelas’
Digital Life

Trevor Noah says SA condoms ‘sound like vuvuzelas’

PICS: Bonang, Khanyi and Mmusi before the fame
Celebrities

PICS: Bonang, Khanyi and Mmusi before the fame

Make goals ‘lumpy and meaningful’, says lifestyle coach Cohen
Glacier by Sanlam promo

Make goals ‘lumpy and meaningful’, says lifestyle coach Cohen

‘High chicken’ leads to dagga bust
Eish!

‘High chicken’ leads to dagga bust

The ANC’s ‘CR17’ and ‘Premier League’ factions explained
National

The ANC’s ‘CR17’ and ‘Premier League’ factions explained

readers' choice

‘I wish Malema died’ instead of Siphiwe Zuma
National

‘I wish Malema died’ instead of Siphiwe Zuma

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

Malema insulted Zuma, says ANC man who wishes him dead
National

Malema insulted Zuma, says ANC man who wishes him dead

ANCYL says Tshwane ex-leaders can’t flee Solly’s charges
National

ANCYL says Tshwane ex-leaders can’t flee Solly’s charges

Semenya responds to Audi sports car uproar
National

Semenya responds to Audi sports car uproar

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.