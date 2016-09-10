‘Nkandla’s people rejected Zuma’s corruption’

The people of President Jacob Zuma’s home town Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal have made it clear that they refuse to be associated with corruption, Inkatha Freedom Party Youth Brigade chairman Mkhuleko Hlengwa said on Saturday.

The corruption scandal around Zuma’s private homestead in Nkandla had given the people of Nkandla a bad name and needed to be corrected, he told mourners at the funeral service of IFPYB Nkandla chairman Sabelo Mbuyisa.

“Because of President Zuma, Nkandla has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. It is regrettable that Nkandla has become synonymous with corruption. But at the polls on August 3, the people of Nkandla reaffirmed their commitment to good governance and strengthened the fight against corruption by re-electing the IFP to govern Nkandla municipality.

ALSO READ: Zuma ‘applying for Nkandla home loan’

“The people sent a clear message that they refuse to be associated with corruption. The people of Nkandla have demonstrated that it is possible to reject corruption, to draw a line in the sand and say corruption stops here and goes no further,” Hlengwa said.

The IFP did not take lightly the mandate given to it by the people of Nkandla and understood it to be a clear instruction to continue serving their interests and further alleviate their plight.

“The IFP’s overwhelming victory in Nkandla was a monumental rejection of President Zuma in his own back yard and the ANC which has aided and abetted the president’s questionable leadership. The IFP now has a responsibility over the next five years to restore the image of Nkandla and ensure that Nkandla becomes a success story in terms of good governance, development, service delivery, and a genuine improvement of the peoples’ lives. The IFP must undo the reputational damage done to Nkandla by Mr Zuma,” he said.

However, the fight against corruption should not not cause people to lose sight of the broader problems confronting young people in South Africa.

ALSO READ: In KZN, IFP benefits from NFP disqualification

“Parliament is the final authority on the passing of the budget and therefore it is parliament that must take a lead in resolving the student fees impasse in institutions of higher learning.

“Parliament must take its rightful place as the representative of the people and deal with this matter of free education once and for all. And in the final analysis we must have the political bravery and conviction to say whether free education is possible or not, and take appropriate action to respond positively to whatever conclusion we reach,” Hlengwa said.

– African News Agency (ANA)