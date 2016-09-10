Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung

On Saturday afternoon, following South Africa’s loss to Australia in Brisbane, SuperSport 1 started broadcasting the live match between Worcester Villagers and Welkom Rovers at Boland Park in Worcester.

The Saru Gold Cup is the premier club competition for non-university teams in South Africa.

What appeared to be a technical glitch occurred at the precise moment during the singing of the national anthem when the Afrikaans lyrics from Die Stem were to be sung.

Sabotage? Done on purpose? Just a technical breakdown?

Whatever it was, the players and fans were completely unperturbed and belted out the rest of the anthem a cappella.

Watch the whole clip below:

Die Stem van Suid-Afrika (in English The Call of South Africa) used to be the national anthem during the apartheid years and only a section of it, sung in Afrikaans and English, was included in a “medley rainbow nation solution” with Nkosi Sikilel’iAfrika.

This final part of the anthem remains politically controversial, with parties such as the EFF calling for its removal. Even DA leader Mmusi Maimane recently admitted that he also has “problems” with it, while columnist Max du Preez wrote that Maimane should ensure that Die Stem is excised from the anthem. Du Preez wrote: “I have been arguing for the removal of Die Stem from our anthem for a long time. I love our anthem, but I’ve never been able to sing the ‘Uit die blou van onse hemel’ part.”