– 4′ Wits’ first shot on target is off target

– 3′ slow start to the game

– 2′ the ball is played back to Josephs

– kickoff! The game is underway

Starting XI

Bidvest Wits: Josephs, Allie, Hlanti, Hlatshwayo, Mkhwanazi, Motshwari, Pelembe, Monare, Rodgers, Klate, Mhango.

Cape Town City: Walters, Kobola, Seedat, Rode, Gumede, Sim, Manyama, Matsi, Majoro, Jayiya, Ngoma.