Local News 10.9.2016 10:47 pm

Wits power past CT City in first leg MTN8 encounter

ANA
Bidvest Wits celebrates.during the 1st Leg of the MTN 8 Semi Final between Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City FC at Bidvest Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits proved far too good for Cape Town City, running out 3-0 winners in an MTN8 first leg semi-final clash on Saturday night.

The damage was done in the first half as the home team took a 3-0 lead into the break after goals from Eleazar Rodgers, Elias Pelembe and Gabadinho Mhango enabling them to take their foot off the pedal in the second stanza.

The first 25 minutes belonged solely to the Johannesburg team, with Mhango causing the Cape defence massive problems.

The livewire marksman squandered a great chance to net on seven minutes when he headed over the bar, having found himself completely unmarked 10 yards out.

The same player headed another effort off target and then sent a shot wide of the far post before 20 minutes were played.

Instead of scoring himself as he had threatened to, Malawi international Mhango turned provider in the 22nd minute, a super cross-field ball to the back post allowing Rodgers to tap home his first Wits goal from close range.

The visitors began to wake up around the half-hour mark, Clever Boys keeper Moeneeb Josephs making his first save of the game when he palmed Matt Sim’s powerful drive to safety.

But Gavin Hunt’s side were looking in ruthless mood and extended their lead in the 38th minute when Daine Klate rode a weak challenge before squaring for Pelembe, who showed great feet in the box before rifling the ball into the far corner.

Mhango was in on the act a minute before half-time when he took advantage of some slack defending to prod the ball past Shu-aib Walters and in for a goal.

Cape Town City second half substitute Judas Moseamedi nearly pulled a goal back with his first involvement of the game when he fizzed an 18-yard effort narrowly wide of the target. Moseamedi had another effort saved by Josephs, but after that the chances dried up as the home side went into defensive mode to ensure no thoughts of a comeback for Eric Tinkler’s men.

Indeed, the second half was to become a bit of a dour affair, the most noteworthy action seeing a reckless Josephs sent off 12 minutes from time for what appeared to be a punch towards the face of one of the Cape Town City players.

The second leg takes place next Saturday in Cape Town

