menu
Other sport 10.9.2016 11:12 pm

Langenhoven gold secures second SA medal

Wesley Botton
Hilton Langenhoven on his way to winning gold in 2016 Paralympic Games Long Jump at the Olympic Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Picture: Gallo Images

Hilton Langenhoven on his way to winning gold in 2016 Paralympic Games Long Jump at the Olympic Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Picture: Gallo Images

Versatile athlete Hilton Langenhoven bagged his fourth career Paralympic gold medal, and his first in eight years, leaping to victory in the men’s long jump T12 final in Rio on Saturday.

Langenhoven produced a best effort of 7.07m, taking the win just two centimetres clear of Azerbaijan’s Kamil Aliyev.

South Africa had racked up two gold medals at the multi-sport showpiece, midway through the third day of competition.

Elsewhere on the track, in the opening round of the men’s 100m T37 sprint, Charl du Toit won his heat in 11.42 to break the world record by 0.04.

Compatriot Fanie van der Merwe finished second in his race in 11.52, with both speedsters progressing among the medal favourites for Sunday’s final.

Ilse Hayes secured victory in her 100m T13 heat in 12.34, also booking her place in the final of her event.

The SA mixed four LTA rowing crew of Shannon Murray, Lucy Perold, Dylan Trollope and Dieter Rosslee ended second in their repechage in 3:36.49, ensuring their spot in Sunday’s A final.

Sandra Khumalo finished fourth in her repechage of the women’s single sculls AS class in 5:59.62, settling for a place in the B final.

Track cyclist Dane Wilson was 10th in the men’s C5 4 000m individual pursuit qualifying race in 5:12.885, and he was eliminated ahead of the medal contest.

Roxy Burns also took 10th position in the women’s 500m C1-2-3 time trial in 45.071.

On the wheelchair tennis court, Lucas Sithole beat Brazilian player Ymanitu Silva 7-5 6-3 in a hard-fought match to progress to the men’s quad semifinals.

Kgothatso Montjane defeated Miho Nijo of Japan 6-2 6-1 to reach the second round of the women’s singles competition.

In the swimming pool, Shireen Sapiro was fifth in her 100m backstroke S10 heat in 1:13.13, missing out on a place in the final.

Alani Ferreira finished fifth in her 200m individual medley SM13 heat in 2:50.43 and was also eliminated.

Related Stories
Van Niekerk and Situ named SA flag-bearers in Rio 23.7.2016
Natalie on future of Paralympics 28.3.2015
Paralympic star McFadden skis for Russian family 9.3.2014
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung
Eish!

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung

Trevor Noah says SA condoms ‘sound like vuvuzelas’
Digital Life

Trevor Noah says SA condoms ‘sound like vuvuzelas’

PICS: Bonang, Khanyi and Mmusi before the fame
Celebrities

PICS: Bonang, Khanyi and Mmusi before the fame

Make goals ‘lumpy and meaningful’, says lifestyle coach Cohen
Glacier by Sanlam promo

Make goals ‘lumpy and meaningful’, says lifestyle coach Cohen

‘High chicken’ leads to dagga bust
Eish!

‘High chicken’ leads to dagga bust

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

‘I wish Malema died’ instead of Siphiwe Zuma
National

‘I wish Malema died’ instead of Siphiwe Zuma

Semenya responds to Audi sports car uproar
National

Semenya responds to Audi sports car uproar

ANCYL says Tshwane ex-leaders can’t flee Solly’s charges
National

ANCYL says Tshwane ex-leaders can’t flee Solly’s charges

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.