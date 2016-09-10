menu
Rhinos attack five poachers prior to three arrests

ANA
HERITAGE. A project to save the rhinos of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park will involve the area's communities. <br />Picture supplied

Poachers got more than they bargained for when the rhinos they were trying to kill fought back.

A joint task team composed of SA Police Service officers and private security officers have arrested three alleged rhino poachers who appear to have been attacked by the rhino they were hunting on a farm in Bela-Bela on Friday, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

Shots were heard from the rhino camp and the team reacted swiftly, Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

On arrival they found that the suspects had shot two rhino, but they did not kill any. It was also found that the rhino “have stormed the suspects by chasing them and they damaged the suspects’ firearm”. However, the suspects managed to escape and five sets of tracks were followed until three were arrested.

During the arrest, one rifle and 270 rounds of ammunition were recovered. The suspects, aged 32, 33, and 36, would appear in the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The investigations were continuing, he said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the remaining two suspects should contact Colonel Mokale on 082-565-6524.

– African News Agency (ANA)

