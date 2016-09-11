menu
Celebrities 11.9.2016 10:45 am

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend

Citizen reporter
Picture: Instagram

Picture: Instagram

Mzansi’s freshest music sensation has revealed she only goes to night clubs to perform and gives most of her money to her parents.

In an interview with tabloid Sunday World, the dance and music sensation Babes Wodumo has revealed that she likes to call herself “ratchet”, but not in the sense that she’s “a hobo”.

“I actually mean the carefree type of ratchet.”

She said that since her newfound success, she hadn’t been able to attend church as much as she’d have like to, but she still “respects God”.

“My father’s a pastor … I love God, and grew up in a God-fearing family.”

ALSO READ: 8 things to know about Babes Wodumo

Wodumo, she said, means “the famous one”, which her Durban fans named her when she started breaking on to the music scene.

She said she had considered becoming a social worker because of wanting to work with people and help them.

She also revealed that her dance moves were not choreographed, but she did take advice from people to “perfect them”, and she continues to teach dancing at her own school, West Ink School of Dance.

Wodumo continues to do house chores at home for her parents, where she still lives, and she declined to reveal who her boyfriend is, saying only that he is a “well-known artist”.

Related Stories
Watch: Zuraida Jardine dances to Babes Wodumo’s Wololo 5.9.2016
Three times Babes Wodumo showed off her hotness 4.9.2016
Babes Wodumo’s bishop dad accused of being a hypocrite 4.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend
Celebrities

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung
Eish!

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung

Trevor Noah says SA condoms ‘sound like vuvuzelas’
Digital Life

Trevor Noah says SA condoms ‘sound like vuvuzelas’

PICS: Bonang, Khanyi and Mmusi before the fame
Celebrities

PICS: Bonang, Khanyi and Mmusi before the fame

Make goals ‘lumpy and meaningful’, says lifestyle coach Cohen
Glacier by Sanlam promo

Make goals ‘lumpy and meaningful’, says lifestyle coach Cohen

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

‘I wish Malema died’ instead of Siphiwe Zuma
National

‘I wish Malema died’ instead of Siphiwe Zuma

SACP throws down gauntlet to ‘despicably arrogant’ ANC
National

SACP throws down gauntlet to ‘despicably arrogant’ ANC

PICS: Bonang, Khanyi and Mmusi before the fame
Celebrities

PICS: Bonang, Khanyi and Mmusi before the fame

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.