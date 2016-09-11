‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend

In an interview with tabloid Sunday World, the dance and music sensation Babes Wodumo has revealed that she likes to call herself “ratchet”, but not in the sense that she’s “a hobo”.

“I actually mean the carefree type of ratchet.”

She said that since her newfound success, she hadn’t been able to attend church as much as she’d have like to, but she still “respects God”.

“My father’s a pastor … I love God, and grew up in a God-fearing family.”

Wodumo, she said, means “the famous one”, which her Durban fans named her when she started breaking on to the music scene.

She said she had considered becoming a social worker because of wanting to work with people and help them.

She also revealed that her dance moves were not choreographed, but she did take advice from people to “perfect them”, and she continues to teach dancing at her own school, West Ink School of Dance.

Wodumo continues to do house chores at home for her parents, where she still lives, and she declined to reveal who her boyfriend is, saying only that he is a “well-known artist”.