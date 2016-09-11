Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

On Saturday, many Zimbabweans couldn’t resist making fun of President Robert Mugabe’s statue. A photo of the nonagenarian ruler with his Benoni-born wife Grace Mugabe standing with the statue started making the rounds on social media.

According to Zimbabwe’s Pindula News, the statue is 3.8 metres tall.

Dominic Benhura erected it and also appears in the photograph. According to Pindula, Benhura said he used a chisel, raspers and sandpaper on springstone to create the statue, which coincidentally looks a lot like some iconic pictures and statues of the late South African statesman Nelson Mandela – although the cartoonish style is unique and has been the subject of much mockery. Others have pointed out that some of Benhura’s other work has been celebrated.

ALSO READ: They’ll eat facing their own waste, warns Mugabe

Benhura presented the statue to Mugabe yesterday after six months of work. The sculptor’s creation, however, appears not to have impressed his countrymen, and others in SA and worldwide, on social media.

Here was some of the reaction:

The statue illustrate their economy #MugabeStatue — AMISAWORLD (@AMISAWORLD) September 11, 2016

When the only good looking thing in this picture is the green grass #MugabeStatue pic.twitter.com/FexvO5nvLA — Moselane Isaac (@Isaac_Moselane) September 11, 2016

The poor chap is probably at Chikurubi prison by now #MugabeStatue pic.twitter.com/UPk8BgUlDH — Public Protester (@Pasco_e) September 11, 2016

Superman in the style of The Simpsons! Love it. Laughed till I cried #MugabeStatue https://t.co/Xv96xp6bvD — Dominika Jablonska (@DominikaJab) September 11, 2016

When u know the sculpture ugly so you ask yoyr wife to dress uglier just to confuse the haters😎 yolo #MugabeStatue pic.twitter.com/sV3FnuH5y2 — SIX (@Nomie_fied) September 11, 2016

Let's discuss the 7 rings on Grace Mugabe fingers. How about the shoes for a "first" lady? 😂 #MugabeStatue pic.twitter.com/E5QxjV0HoK — Dumo Mahle Xulu (@dumo_xulu) September 11, 2016

I can't stop laughing. The bravery of making such a thing & stand with it. This is career suicide!!! #MugabeStatue pic.twitter.com/SGgtXeCbZC — #The Idealist (@GSM_IMM) September 10, 2016