Africa 11.9.2016 11:06 am

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

Citizen reporter
Picture: Twitter

Picture: Twitter

A picture of the 92-year-old statesman standing with his newest statue has left many rolling on the floor with laughter.

On Saturday, many Zimbabweans couldn’t resist making fun of President Robert Mugabe’s statue. A photo of the nonagenarian ruler with his Benoni-born wife Grace Mugabe standing with the statue started making the rounds on social media.

According to Zimbabwe’s Pindula News, the statue is 3.8 metres tall.

Dominic Benhura erected it and also appears in the photograph. According to Pindula, Benhura said he used a chisel, raspers and sandpaper on springstone to create the statue, which coincidentally looks a lot like some iconic pictures and statues of the late South African statesman Nelson Mandela – although the cartoonish style is unique and has been the subject of much mockery. Others have pointed out that some of Benhura’s other work has been celebrated.

ALSO READ: They’ll eat facing their own waste, warns Mugabe

Benhura presented the statue to Mugabe yesterday after six months of work. The sculptor’s creation, however, appears not to have impressed his countrymen, and others in SA and worldwide, on social media.

Here was some of the reaction:

