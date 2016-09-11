menu
‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed

Citizen reporter
A photo from Twitter that was doing the rounds of the 'crowd turnout' at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s attempt to thank himself for introducing 90% local music quotas was apparently a dismal failure.

The concert by the SABC’s COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng to “thank himself” by spending millions on a concert has been slammed on social media after a low fan turnout.

In the build-up to the concert, the DA criticised the SABC’s decision to spend “millions” on the Thank You Music Concert that took place at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, labelling the move “absurd and diametrically at odds with sound financial management”.

The party called on Communications Minister Faith Muthambi to end this “wasteful expenditure” at the “expense of quality programming” by making sure the “ludicrous” concert did not go ahead.

Motsoeneng deemed it fit to “thank himself” for pushing for 90% local content across the SABC’s channels despite the public broadcaster projecting to run at a loss of R1 billion.

“The DA looks forward to the release of the SABC’s annual report in the next month – it is quite clear that the SABC will make significant losses. We intend to hold those responsible accountable, and will fight to see a ‘farewell’ for Motsoeneng.”

The African Christian Democratic Party has also asked for an investigation into the spending.

Earlier this year, the SABC announced it would play 90% local music across its radio stations, with a specific focus on kwaito, jazz, reggae and gospel. In addition, the SABC said it would play more music from legends in the industry as well as up-and-coming artists.

The announcement was met with excitement from local musicians such as Black Coffee and Don Laka. Laka said the announcement had made him proud to be a South African. “This man Hlaudi made me shed a tear for the first time in many years,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

DJ Black Coffee also took to Twitter to share his thoughts, thanking Don Laka for his “contribution”.

The line-up for the concert included Black Coffee, Mafikizolo, Rebecca Malope and Emtee, to name but a few.

AKA and Kwesta, however, decided not to perform. According to TMG Entertainment, the two pulled out because they had apparently not received payment.

Jack Parow reportedly also did not receive payment and pulled out. He later, however, revealed on Instagram that he had actually gone to the stadium to perform, but there was a lot of chaos and he ultimately just went home before he could get on stage.

Poet Mzwakhe Mbuli, who spearheaded the concert, had earlier said he was unaware of any payment issues.

The show will probably be remembered best for the fact that the ailing Mandoza took to the stage, with assistance due to a struggle to see after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

