‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed

The concert by the SABC’s COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng to “thank himself” by spending millions on a concert has been slammed on social media after a low fan turnout.

In the build-up to the concert, the DA criticised the SABC’s decision to spend “millions” on the Thank You Music Concert that took place at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, labelling the move “absurd and diametrically at odds with sound financial management”.

SHOCKER.Vast & deserted,basically empty Orlando Stadium where flopped #ThankYouSABC concert started 2&half hrs late. pic.twitter.com/dF0PTYeePg — TVwithThinus (@TVwithThinus) September 10, 2016

The party called on Communications Minister Faith Muthambi to end this “wasteful expenditure” at the “expense of quality programming” by making sure the “ludicrous” concert did not go ahead.

ALSO READ >> SABC’s Hlaudi Motsoeneng declared a living legend by eThekwini

Motsoeneng deemed it fit to “thank himself” for pushing for 90% local content across the SABC’s channels despite the public broadcaster projecting to run at a loss of R1 billion.

“The DA looks forward to the release of the SABC’s annual report in the next month – it is quite clear that the SABC will make significant losses. We intend to hold those responsible accountable, and will fight to see a ‘farewell’ for Motsoeneng.”

The African Christian Democratic Party has also asked for an investigation into the spending.

Hlaudi reveals the final number of people who came to the #ThankYouSABC party. pic.twitter.com/XIHuYGzndv — Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) September 10, 2016

Earlier this year, the SABC announced it would play 90% local music across its radio stations, with a specific focus on kwaito, jazz, reggae and gospel. In addition, the SABC said it would play more music from legends in the industry as well as up-and-coming artists.