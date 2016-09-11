menu
Rugby 11.9.2016

Beast cited for dangerous play

Own correspondent
FILE PICTURE: Tendai Beast Mtawarira during the Cell C Sharks training session and press conference at Growthpoint Kings Park on March 06, 2014 in Durban, South Africa. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images.

Springbok prop Tendai Mtawarira has been issued with a citing commissioner warning for contravening Law 10.4(e) for dangerous tackling around an opponent’s neck. 

Mtawarira grasped Wallaby No 8 David Pocock by the neck in attempting to clear him out during the 21st minute of the Rugby Championship match between Australia and South Africa played at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane on Saturday 10 September, 2016.

A Citing Commissioner Warning may be issued by the SANZAAR citing commissioner for foul play incidents that are very close to, but in his opinion do not meet, the red card threshold for citings.

In this case the referee for the match did act upon the incident and awarded a penalty. Upon further review of the match footage the citing commissioner deemed a warning was appropriate.

