Beast cited for dangerous play

Mtawarira grasped Wallaby No 8 David Pocock by the neck in attempting to clear him out during the 21st minute of the Rugby Championship match between Australia and South Africa played at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane on Saturday 10 September, 2016.

A Citing Commissioner Warning may be issued by the SANZAAR citing commissioner for foul play incidents that are very close to, but in his opinion do not meet, the red card threshold for citings.

In this case the referee for the match did act upon the incident and awarded a penalty. Upon further review of the match footage the citing commissioner deemed a warning was appropriate.