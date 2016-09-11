menu
Rugby 11.9.2016 01:32 pm

Alberts called up as replacement for injured De Jager

Rudolph Jacobs
Willem Alberts of The Sharks during The Sharks breakfast and victory parade on October 30, 2013 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Springbok flanker Willem Alberts has been called up as replacement for lock Lood de Jager, who was on Sunday ruled out of action for up to two weeks with a severely bruised knee.

The lock injured his knee on Saturday in the 23-17 loss suffered by the Springboks against the Wallabies in Brisbane. Following recent injuries to Siya Kolisi and Sikhumbuzo Notshe and the specific loose forward need in the team, it was decided to call on the versatile and experienced Alberts.

Alberts currently plays for French club Stade Francais and will join the Springbok squad on Monday in Christchurch. He can also play at number eight and lock and has already earned 38 Test caps for the Springboks.

Faf de Klerk and Johan Goosen, who both underwent scans on Saturday evening after the match, will remain with the squad and both players will be given enough time to recover from their niggles. However, the squad have sufficient cover in both positions.

Scrumhalf De Klerk received a blow to the chest while fullback Goosen landed awkwardly on his ankle after he contested a high ball.

The Springboks travelled to New Zealand from Brisbane on Sunday and their expected time of arrival at their Christchurch destination is approximately midnight.

The squad will have gym recovery sessions on Monday and they resume their field training on Tuesday morning. South Africa play New Zealand on Saturday in their fourth Castle Lager Rugby Championship match of the year.

