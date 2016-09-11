EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members in KwaZulu-Natal apparently called for the party’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu to step down on Saturday, blaming him for the party’s poor performance in the province during the local government elections.

The party’s national leadership, however, said the group’s conference was “bogus”.

The EFF grouping held a briefing in Durban to share concerns about the party’s national leadership. They also demanded that Shivambu should explain what happened to money allocated for campaigning in the province.

They alleged that he misused it. They also said there was a breakdown in communication within its structures and that was why they were using the media to ventilate their grievances.

Ward 26 councillor candidate Mthandeni Zungu claimed members had needed to buy their own EFF T-shirts during elections, and they were never reimbursed.

Zunga said “bouncers” had been sent to beat them up when they tried to raise concerns with the national leadership.

The EFF’s Fana Mokoena released a statement on Sunday saying: “The EFF notes with concern the bogus media briefing held in eThekwini by certain former leaders of the organisation in KZN, who were less than 20 in number and misled our people into thinking they were attending a bona-fide EFF policy event. It is not necessary to mention from the outset that this bogus press conference was outside the mandate of the organisation and is therefore not recognised by the EFF, a policy conference at which no policy was discussed.”

Mokoena called the Durban members “position mongers” who had “summarily defined themselves outside of the organisation. They have called a policy conference of an organisation the EFF doesn’t know. We have been here before. We have seen the likes of the ‘Save the Soul of the EFF’ before and they died a natural death because our mission is much bigger than these shenanigans of people who want positions at all costs, even selling their souls to the highest bidder. “

The party blamed the ANC for “sponsoring” the group.

“We know who is sponsoring them. Once more the ANC is bankrolling what they perceive to be a way of destroying their REAL opposition. The ANC must be ashamed. The EFF will not harbour enemies within its ranks. These members, by acting outside of the culture, structures, codes and processes they signed up for when they joined the EFF, have effectively expelled themselves. We will not tolerate ill-discipline.”